SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo ISD celebrated four educators chosen by Market Street as outstanding teachers for going above and beyond to make a difference with students in our community.

These educators were honored Monday evening by Market Street:

● Kendra Albarado, Lake View High School Biology/Environmental Systems teacher and

Head Tennis coach,

● Miranda Chavez, Glenn Middle School English teacher,

● Tara Kellicut, Glenn Middle School English teacher, and

● Veronica Stapper, Glenmore Elementary School, Second Grade teacher

Market Street Director Kylon Atteberry and Market Street Representative Jim Marks announced the four SAISD educators as the winners of the Market Street Teacher Appreciation Contest out of the 400 nominations.

“Market Street recognizes the importance that teachers play in the lives of young people and

wanted to say thank you. Your local Market Street Supermarket believes in education, your

local community, and trying to make a difference…,” said Mr. Marks. “You are blessed with

some truly wonderful teachers.”

Below are excerpts from nomination forms for the winning educators as shared by Mr. Marks at the Board Meeting:

From a nomination form for Ms. Albarado: “She strives to teach teachers life lessons to prepare them for the real-world challenges. As a coach, she equally strives to make students see the importance of their teamwork and hard work. She isn’t afraid to share her struggles as well as let others know that nothing comes easy. Kendra works hard to provide meaningful lessons, and she collaborates with her colleagues to stay aligned. She truly shows that teaching is a work of art.” – excerpt from the nomination for Ms. Albarado.

From a nomination form for Ms. Chavez: “She would put notes telling us how much she missed us…” and “When I lost my dad in June 2021 she got in touch with me and checked on me, and helped me feel a little better about the situation. Mrs. Chavez was always there for me and my classmates during the 7th grade, in-person, online and after and still is there to help me and give me advice today. Mrs. Chavez was the best teacher and role model that I could ever have, and I hope that I might have the chance of having her teach me in the future.”

From a nomination form for Ms. Kellicut: “Ms. Kellicut is a most amazing teacher. She is dedicated to each and every student, and comes across and takes a whole-hearted interest in each one… She always has snacks for anyone who is hungry. Ms. Kellicut cares. Regardless of hours and hours of planning and lesson preparation, and ever-increasing demands from her job, Ms. Kellicut comes to school to teach every day with passion and makes such a difference in the lives of the students she serves. She is an incredible teacher.”\

From a nomination form for Ms. Stapper: “She goes out of her way to help her students in any way that she can.. My son comes home from school and tells me how much he enjoys having her as a teacher. She is just the sweetest and nicest person, and I’m glad that my youngest gets to have her as a teacher.”

The educators selected each received gift cards from $500 – $250 as part of the recognition and in appreciation of their dedication to the children of our community. Glenmore Elementary School also received an additional award of a $500 gift card as the campus submitted the most nominations in the contest. Mr. Max Parker, SAISD Board President, expressed gratitude to Market Street for their generosity in honoring our teachers.

