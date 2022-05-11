SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAISD and Central High School were proud to celebrate Senior Gracie Barker’s achievement of winning first place in Texas for Ready Writing at the UIL Academic State Meet held May 5-7, 2022 at the University of Texas at Austin.

Gracie Barker and senior Caroline Anderson represented Central High School at the state completion after advancing from the UIL Regional Meet. Both students have competed in UIL Academics throughout high school. Barker competed in Ready Writing, Speech and other events and Anderson competed in Biology, Mathematics and Science.

Barker has consistently made placed high in ready Writing contests, including winning first place at both District and Regional meets this year. the Ready Writing contest consists of students writing one composition from two of the provided prompts. The student must then plan, draft, and submit a piece that is engaging, well developed and provides a clear connection to their selected prompt and they must do all of this in 2 hours. Writers must be skilled in critical thinking and able to coherently express important ideas and thoughts in order to impress the judges.

Central High School English Department Head and Dual-Credit/Advanced Placement English

Teacher Molly Swets recognized Gracie’s writing talent and was ecstatic to learn of her

accomplishment, but not surprised.



“I have never seen Gracie daunted by a timed writing task. She quickly forms her position

and a basic outline and then has time to dig deeply into the topic,” said Ms. Swets. “Also,

Gracie has a unique approach to every essay topic. She wants to choose a position that

others would not be able to pull off because she can!”



CHS Speech and Debate Coach Coby Evers echoed Swets’ sentiment, “Gracie not only has

intelligence, but speaking skills, analytical skills, and effort. She’s one of the best I’ve ever

had the pleasure of coaching.”

In addition to Barker’s achievement, Anderson achieved a solid result against Top-notch competition having been a top scorer in Biology at the Regional level. Anderson has competed on several CHS UIL Academic teams including Mathematics and Science. She is well known for her solid work ethic and down-to-earth nature and frequently praised by her coaches and teachers.

CHS Principal Bill Waters said of the two state competitors, “They represent some of what is

great about Central. These kids are amazing, and they make you proud to be an educator.”

Gracie Barker

