(KLST) San Angelo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff joined KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue to talk about the school district receiving its 20th consecutive year of a perfect score in the state financial accountability system, the upcoming holiday break, fall graduation and schedule changes.

Dethloff shared that students will be getting out on an early release on Friday, Dec. 16 although high school students got out early on Thursday. Students and staff will be able to enjoy this break through January 3.

Dethloff also shared with McEnrue the consecutive accomplishment that the school district has been able to maintain which is the highest award a school can receive in the state of Texas

“We have complete financial transparency in our school district and have for many years and this is the twentieth consecutive year that we’ve won the first rating and been acknowledged on the statewide basis,” said Dethloff.

He further explained that SAISD had a score of 100 for this year, which is a perfect score.

“That hasn’t happened in a while,” said Dethloff. “It’s just an incredible accolade. I just thank our business department, our chief financial officers we’ve had the past few years. They’ve done an incredible job.”

Dethloff also explained the bus schedule changes that students at SAISD will be seeing when returning back from the winter break on Jan. 3. With 11 additional bus drivers, morning routes will be installed for grades 9 through 12. Changes can be viewed on the SAISD website.