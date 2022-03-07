SAN ANGELO, Texas – Howard College is partnering with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 520 to begin offering courses for its new Electrical Training program, according to a release from Howard College on Monday, March 7, 2022.

According to the release, the Howard College Workforce Development office is excited to announce the start of an Electrical Training program. This type of program has been highly requested to assist with filling a need for construction workers of all types in San Angelo. Howard is partnering with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 520 on this program. According to the IBEW “This Interim Certificate program will prepare a person for the entrance into a career in the electrical industry via Apprenticeship or Construction Electrician training.”

The course will begin on March 21st for the first cohort of students. There is still time to enroll in the program that will be taught on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:00pm-8:30pm. Potential students can contact the Workforce Development department at 325-481-8322 or cewt@howardcollege.edu.

“We have been exploring hosting an Electrical Training program for a while now and we are excited to be able to offer this to our community” stated Nicole Stevens, Dean of Workforce Development.

According to a study “Dark by 2050” published in 2019 by Klein Tools and the Accelerate Group “The country will need 224,000 more electrical workers in 2030 than are working today. But, the projected retirements from the field show that the gap in the workforce will exceed 251,000 workers (25% of the total workforce need) by 2030.”

Howard College is excited to add this program to a growing roster of construction industry programs including a Craftsman program, HVAC-R, and Welding courses. The Craftsman program teaches students the basics of all areas of residential construction while the Residential Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC-R) program prepares students to enter the HVAC field as a technician. Both programs are about one year long. The Workforce Development department hosts a series of 5 Welding courses on a carrying schedule: Aluminum MIG, MIG/MAG, TIG, Stick, and Pipe.