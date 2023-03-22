SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University is a university in the heart of West Texas dedicated to helping students graduate with as little debt as possible, making it a top choice for many students, so we looked at how the university ranked according to Niche.

Niche rankings are based on an analysis of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews.

Top reviews of the university mentioned affordability, a good student-to-teacher ratio, friendly staff, and good students resources,

Overall the university received a grade of B based on the grades below:

Academics: B

Diversity: A-

Athletics: B+

Professors: B

Dorms: A

Students Life: B+

Value: B

Campus: B+

Party Scene B+

Location: B-

Campus Food: A-

Safety: B

How ASU Ranked in Texas