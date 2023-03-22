SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University is a university in the heart of West Texas dedicated to helping students graduate with as little debt as possible, making it a top choice for many students, so we looked at how the university ranked according to Niche.
Niche rankings are based on an analysis of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews.
Top reviews of the university mentioned affordability, a good student-to-teacher ratio, friendly staff, and good students resources,
Overall the university received a grade of B based on the grades below:
- Academics: B
- Diversity: A-
- Athletics: B+
- Professors: B
- Dorms: A
- Students Life: B+
- Value: B
- Campus: B+
- Party Scene B+
- Location: B-
- Campus Food: A-
- Safety: B
How ASU Ranked in Texas
- Best Colleges in Texas:#31 of 78
- Most Conservative Colleges in Texas: #13 of 86
- Best College Dorms in Texas: # 7 of 66
- Top Public Universities in Texas: #16 of 37
- Top Party Schools in Texas: #20 of 81
- Best College Food in Texas: #22 of 69
- Best College Athletics in Texas: # 23 of 70
- Best College for Student Athletes in Texas: #23 of 65
- Best Colleges for Business in Texas: #25 of 61
- Best Colleges for Accounting and Finance in Texas: #26 of 43
- Most Diverse Colleges in Texas: #28 of 81
- Colleges with the Best Academics in Texas: #28 of 78
- Colleges with the Best Student Life in Texas: #29 of 77
- Best Value Colleges in Texas: #32 of 76
- Best College Campus in Texas: #33 of 70
- Colleges with the best professors in Texas: #44 of 75
- Safest College Campus in Texas: #45 of 81