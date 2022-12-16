SAN ANGELO, Texas — On December 15, 2022, Howard College had its first-ever all-discipline Fall Commencement Ceremony at Fosters Communications Coliseum since the school’s arrival in the Concho Valley almost 50 years ago.

“We love graduations at Howard College! Due to increasing numbers of completions each semester, we determined graduation ceremonies were needed in May and December to best serve our students. When our students make those dreams real, we need to celebrate those successes quickly! “ said Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks, President of Howard College.

In addition to this being the first Fall Commencement Ceremony hosted by Howard College San Angelo in its 50 years in the Concho Valley, the ceremony celebrated graduates from all departments including High School Equivalency (GED) graduates from the Adult Education and Literacy Program, and course completers from the Workforce Development Department.

“It is important that we, as a partner in our community, recognize the significance of the sacrifices and triumphs all our students have experienced as they pursue their education. They have all worked hard to enhance their career opportunities and in turn, the lives of their families, and we want to appropriately honor their accomplishments,” said Kaitlyn Brosh, Director of Student Life and Marketing.