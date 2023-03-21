SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD will be hosting a Community Resource Night at Lincoln Middle School from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., which will feature Emergent Bilingual Program Information and Title 1.

During “Manos a la Obra” community partners will be joining the school for book giveaways, activities with Lake View High School Ambassarods, San Angelo READS! and more. Along with these fun activities, families will get the opportunity to learn more about SAISD’s Bilingual Program and connect with resources across the community.

“At SAISD, we are empowering our students with more chances of landing a good job or

advancing in their careers through our Bilingual Program and other resources. We are also

allowing the students to show pride in their culture, Orgullo Bilingue,” said SAISD Director of Bilingual and English Language Learners Christy Diego. “It’s one more way we celebrate all the ways our students are smart.”

According to a release from SAISD, the SAISD Bilingual Program is designed to help provide Spanish-speaking students with the resources and opportunity to be English proficient by third grade.