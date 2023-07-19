SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — On July 18 lots of San Angelo business owners got the chance to see inside the doors of San Angelo ISD and heard from retiring Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff.

During the luncheon on Tuesday, Dr. Dethloff presented a State of the School District report to the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce members. Members also learned about school programs including high school speech and debate, Lake View Mariachi and Ambassadors, and the gifted and talented programs for students.

“They get the opportunity to see inside the doors of SAISD and learn something they didn’t know about how we prepare the students for post-secondary success and to be future-ready graduates and that starts from the moment they enter our doors in elementary school to the time they exit when they are seniors in high school,” said Molly Turk of SAISD.

The search for a new Superintendent for the school district is also underway. Dr. Dethloff is retiring in December.