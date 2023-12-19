SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — SAISD has announced that all core academic programs from the Central freshman campus will be moved to the main high school campus for the 2024 school year.

According to a press release from SAISD, Central High School Oakes will remain in ownership by SAISD and be utilized for athletics and physical education courses and some Career and Technical Education (CTE) courses such as welding. Renovations will be completed at Central High School’s main campus without a bond measure to add additional classroom spaces.

This transition of academic programs will support individual student learning by reducing lost instructional time due to students in transit between the main and oakes campuses throughout the school day. In a study done by SAISD, it was discovered that SAISD students on average, lose up to 15 minutes of instruction per class period each time they transition and commute between campuses.

Additionally, by relocating the academic programs to the main campus, SAISD could save up to $1 million per year in operational costs. These savings would allow the district to better utilize the funds by reinvesting into more instructional resources and/or staff.

