(Brief) History of Independence Day

For many, the fourth of July usually means cookouts, parades, swimming in pools and lakes, and of course, the nightly fireworks. Because of the this year pandemic, most everything we are used to has been changed. But what does Independence Day really mean for the country? Let’s take a quick look!

Declaration of Independence Courtesy of publicdomainfiles.com

July 4th is a celebration of the country’s declaration of independence from Britain during the American Revolution. The document was drafted July 2, 1776, and was made official two days later. However, the whole idea started at the beginning of the Revolutionary War in 1775, when many colonists in the “New World” wanted complete freedom the Britain. The American Revolution became a time when several settlers, in what was known as the originally thirteen colonies, decided to change their livelihood and become more independent.

Even though we have been celebrating our independence for almost 250 years, the holiday we know today, wasn’t officially a federal holiday until 1941. And we continue to celebrate, in various ways, what the founding fathers of the declaration wanted for all of us, the right of life and liberty.

Schoolhouse Rock “The Declaration”- courtesy of t bro via Youtube

For more information, you can visit the History Channel’s website: https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/july-4th#:~:text=On%20July%204th%2C%20the%20Continental,the%20birth%20of%20American%20independence.