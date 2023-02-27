SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University will host critically acclaimed author, Dr. Brandon Hobson, as the featured speaker for the 26th ASU Writers Conference in honor of Elmer Kelton on March 2-3 on the ASU campus.

The ASU Writers Conference is dedicated to San Angelo’s own best-selling western author, Elmer Kelton, who passed away in 2009. The author of more than 40 books, Kelton was a seven-time winner of the Western Writers of America’s Spur Award and was the first Distinguished Visiting Professor at ASU.

Hobson is an assistant professor of English at New Mexico State University and an award-winning author of novels and short stories. Hobson teaches creative writing at the Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M. and is also an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation Tribe of Oklahoma.

Hobson will give two free public presentations on Thursday, March 2, in the C.J. Davidson Conference Center inside the Houston Harte University Center, 1910 Rosemont Drive:

9:30 a.m. – “A Conversation with Brandon Hobson”

– “A Conversation with Brandon Hobson” 7 p.m. – “Reading and Presentation by Brandon Hobson”

The conference will also include seven free public sessions featuring readings and presentations by 21 guest authors and poets. These sessions will be in the Eldon Black Recital Hall inside ASU’s Carr Education-Fine Arts Building at 2602 Dena Drive. Profiles of the guest writers and the complete conference schedule are available at angelo.edu/writersconference.

CC ASU