SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University will present a public exhibit of contemporary paintings by Houston-based artist Lillian Warren, ASU’s 2023 Henry Edwards Artist in Residence.

Warren earned her bachelor’s degree in studio art from the University of Tennessee, has completed graduate courses in art history at the University of Toulouse, France, and later earned an MBA from the University of Tennessee. Her artwork has been featured in solo exhibitions throughout Texas, as well as in numerous juried group exhibitions across the U.S.

“My subject matter revolves around transitional spaces and conditions, whether they be physical spaces or emotional states,” Warren said. “My current series features the commonplace urban/suburban landscape painted in acrylic and oil on mylar. I am drawn to this landscape, emptied of people but with the heavy footprint of our presence. These lonely, liminal spaces reflect our connection with, but also alienation from, nature and our frequent isolation from others.”

Examples of Warren’s artwork are available at anyatishgallery.com/artist/lillian-warren.

Warren’s exhibit of urban/suburban landscape paintings titled “Liminal Landscapes: Place and Non-Place” will open Monday, August 28, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. The exhibit will be open for free public viewing in the EFA Building’s Gallery 193 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through September 15.

ASU will also host an open house and reception for Warren from 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, in Gallery 193. Warren will then present a Gallery Talk lecture about her exhibit from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 14, in EFA Building Room 101. Both the reception and Gallery Talk are free and open to the public.