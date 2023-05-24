SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Angelo State University has received a five-year, $250,000 commitment from Lubbock businessman David Alderson and his wife, Lisa, to help fund the Fostering Ram Success program that supports ASU students who were formerly in the foster care system.

The Fostering Ram Success program provides a variety of services with the ultimate goal of helping students who are foster care alumni to complete their ASU degrees. Services include:

Admission and financial aid assistance

Academic advising assistance

Campus housing assistance

Counseling, mentoring and support

Guidance and liaising with community services

Career exploration

Scholarships reserved exclusively for foster care alumni students are also available. ASU currently has 61 foster care alumni enrolled in classes.

“Lisa and I have supported Texas Tech University in many ways, mostly athletics,” Alderson said. “In this part of our lives, we want to impact more of the academic side, the students in the system. I serve on the Texas Tech Foundation, and in my first meeting there was a presentation on the Fostering Ram Success program, an easy choice to make an impact.”

May serves as National Foster Care Awareness Month making this the perfect time to announce the Alderson’s gift to ASU.

“David and Lisa Alderson’s gift is transformational to Angelo State’s Fostering Ram Success program,” said Dr. Ben Lion, vice president for student affairs. “Their thoughtful generosity meets immediate needs for our students, as well as supports long-term efforts through an endowment. We are grateful for their support of students and the ability to expand our programming through activities that will help these students thrive at ASU and as future citizens upon graduation.”

Alderson is a 1986 Texas Tech alum and served as president and CEO of Alderson Enterprises, a family business that began in 1949 and has operated six automobile dealerships in West Texas. Alderson is also a member of the TTU System Chancellor’s Council, the Spur Society, serves on the Board of Directors for the Texas Tech Foundation and assisted with the launch of the Talkington School for Young Women Leaders.