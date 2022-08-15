SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State announced the addition of a new Doctor of Social Work (DSW) in clinical social work to their degree program on August 15th. This degree is now the first of its kind in Texas and the third doctoral degree that ASU offers.

Applications for the coming fall 2022 semester are now being taken through the Department of Social Work and Sociology within the Archer College of Health and Human Services. According to the university, the DSW in clinical social work degree can be completed on campus or totally online.

“This program has been nearly two years in the making, and we are looking forward to starting our inaugural class this fall,” said Director of DSW Dr. Joe Carr.

Along with being the director of the new doctorate, Carr is also an associate of social work and sociology and is a License Clinical Social Worker and Board Approved Clinical Supervisor. The director also holds the Board Certified Diplomate in Clinical Social Work credential from the American Board of Clinical Social Work (ABCSW). Carr was also elected in the summer of 2022 to visit the ABCSW which sets the national standards for education, advocacy, and credentialing for the clinical social work profession.

“We are very excited to offer the D.S.W. in clinical social work at Angelo State,” Carr said. “It is unique in Texas, and our graduates will be prepared to help meet the mental health and substance use treatment needs in our region, the state, and the nation.” This portrait of Dr. Joe Carr is courtesy of Angelo State University.

Because of the overwhelming need for more doctoral-level social workers not only in Texas but across the nation, ASU established the new DSW program. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that employment for mental health and substance abuse social workers is projected to grow by 18% through 2030, adding thousands of new openings every year.

The Health Resources and Service Administration also reports that although many social workers are trained at a master’s degree level, a 30% increase in the number of master’s and doctoral-level social workers will be needed to meet the demand by 2030.

New students will be admitted into the DSW program each fall semester according to ASU. Candidates for the D.S.W. program must hold a Master of Social Work (M.S.W.) degree from a program accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) and have post-M.S.W. practice experience.

ASU also offers Bachelor of Social Work (B.S.W.) and M.S.W. degrees that are accredited by the CSWE. More details on all of ASU’s social work degrees are available at angelo.edu/socialwork.