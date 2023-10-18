SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Dr. Scarlet Clouse, dean of the Angelo State University College of Education, received the 2023 Ted Booker Memorial Award for outstanding contributions in the field of teacher education.

The Booker Award was presented to Clouse by the Texas Association of Teacher Educators (TxATE), at the Consortium of State Organizations for Texas Teacher Education (CSOTTE) Annual Conference earlier this month in San Marcos.

The award was established in 1972 to honor educators for distinguished service to the education field.

“This honor is a culmination of sustained effort by many people who share the vision of improving the quality of teacher preparation at Angelo State,” Clouse said. “The College of Education is committed to building and sustaining innovative pathways that meet the needs of teacher candidates to be classroom-ready upon graduation and beyond. The contributions for which I’m being recognized would not be possible without the dedication of the department chairs, faculty and staff that I am so fortunate to work alongside.”

Clouse has served the ASU community since 2019 and has overseen multiple efforts and initiatives to enhance the teacher education program and facilities. One of these efforts includes a Student Resource Room equipped with cutting-edge technology specifically for teacher candidates, as well as an Innovative Teaching Center designed to mirror the classroom environment teacher candidates will encounter in the field. She also regularly consults with students to determine innovative ways to offer support.

Clouse initiated the Texas 2-Step Teacher Certification Program in 2022 which created a pathway for school district paraprofessionals to earn their teaching certificates. Just this year she had a leadership role in ASU joining the University-School Partnerships for the Renewal of Educator Preparation (US PREP) National Center to launch an innovative new teacher preparation program for ASU students in partnership with the San Angelo Independent School District.

“Dr. Clouse is constantly looking for ways to restore esteem to teacher education,” said Dr. Tia Agan, chair of ASU’s Department of Teacher Education. “She deserves to be recognized for her tremendous determination and work that is impacting educators across the state.”

Additionally, Clouse played a key role in initiating ASU’s adult education transfer agreement with Goodfellow Air Force Base, as well as the addition of ASU’s newest doctoral degree, the Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in transformative leadership. She also leads several of ASU’s community cybersecurity education and awareness initiatives.