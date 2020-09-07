ASU art professor says coming faculty exhibit will be his last

SAN ANGELO, Texas – As San Angelo residents and students know Angelo State University classes are in session with many being a hybrid of online and in-person learning. One such class includes the art department’s ceramics offerings conducted in the pottery studio at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts. There, Professor Esteban Apodaca seeks to drive his students to new creative heights, and imbue them with an understanding of history. Something he has done for 30 years, and something he he may soon step back from. Apodaca says he intends the coming November 2020 ASU Art Faculty Biennial Exhibit to be his last.

“It is fun for me,” Apodaca said. “I was trained as a production potter, I like sitting at the pottery wheel. And so I said okay I’m going to try to do something a little more serious. So I just started playing with this idea of a concept of a bag with a handle and having some fun with that.”

In roughly eighteen months, he plans to retire, and spend more time with his family. Though he says his time with his students has taught him a few things as well. “Never stop trying,” Apodaca continued. “Really, and never accept the first thing you do, because there’s you will always do something better, and and they’ll always be a teacher around someplace. You know me having to learn how to throw left handed instead of right. You know, it helped me because I’m going, oh this is easier if I do it this way over here, but you know it’s just, you know, keep, keep believing in yourself, more than anything else.”