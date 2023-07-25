SAN ANGELO, Texas(ConchoValleyHomepage) — The San Angelo ISD has opened up applications for free and reduced lunch for the approaching school year.

SAISD requests that families complete the form to determine eligibility before the start of the school year on Thursday, August 17. Only one application needs to be completed per household. Your application may mean both free or lower-priced meals for your child and more federal and state dollars directed to your child’s school and district.

Student eligibility numbers for schools are also a factor in school qualification for money for supplies and materials needed at the campus. Last year, money determined based on eligible applications helped fund SAISD campus programs like take-home-to-read book packs.

Criteria for Free and Reduced-Price Meal Benefits

Income

Household income that is at or below the income eligibility levels

Categorical (Automatic) Eligibility

Households receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF); or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR)

Program Participant

Child’s status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant, or displaced by a declared disaster

Child’s enrollment in Head Start or Even Start

Income Eligibility

Please see federal income eligibility guidelines. For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must complete an application for free and reduced-price meals and return it to Kelly Graf, Free and Reduce Clerk, 305 Baker St. San Angelo, TX 76903. Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

Names of all household members

Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member

Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number”

Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Categorical or Program Eligibility

San Angelo ISD is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. San Angelo ISD will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application. Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Kelly Graf, Free and Reduce Clerk, 305 Baker St. San Angelo, TX 76903, (325) 659-3615.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information provided by households on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may be verified by school officials at any time during the school year.

Lunch prices for the upcoming school year are:

23-24 Lunch Prices Elementary Secondary Full price $3 $3.25 Reduced $.40 $.40 Free $0 $0

Applications for the 2023-2024 school year can be found here. Paper applications are also available at the Child Nutrition Services Office located at 305 Baker Street, San Angelo, Texas 76903.