SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will host an informational roundtable discussion about the current situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, March 22, at 6:00 p.m. in Room 101 of the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, 2602 Dena Drive.

Titled “Energy, Security and Propaganda: A Roundtable Discussion,” the event is free and open to the public. A group of ASU faculty members representing several academic departments will participate in the discussion as they try to answer the question, “How do we understand the situation in Ukraine?”

ASU faculty participants include:

Dr. Robert Briwa – assistant professor of geography

Dr. Ellada Gamreklidze – assistant professor of mass media

Dr. Marta Lukacovic – assistant professor of communication

Dr. Jeremy Schmuck – assistant professor of political science

Dr. Joseph Rallo – chair of the Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice

The discussion will be moderated by Dr. Jason Pierce, chair of ASU’s Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History. Light refreshments will also be served.

The roundtable event is sponsored by the ASU College of Arts and Humanities.

Courtesy: Angelo State University