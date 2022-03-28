SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University is once again offering its popular Free Summer Housing program this year to give more current students and incoming freshmen the opportunity to accelerate on the road toward graduation.

The Free Summer Housing program allows students enrolled in at least two courses (six credit hours) or a four-credit science lab course during each of the two summer terms to live in ASU campus housing for free, as long as they maintain at least a 2.0 grade point average. The summer housing application period opens on April 1, and students will be housed in the Centennial Village residence hall this summer.

In addition to saving students the cost of housing, the Free Summer Housing program also has positive implications for students receiving financial aid.

“We find that if students are not taking 15 credit hours each long semester and doing really well, they need to take summer courses to maintain satisfactory academic progress for their financial aid eligibility,” said Tracy Baker, ASU director of housing and residential programs. “The Free Summer Housing program really helps them financially, to be able to afford to take those summer courses. They can use their money for tuition instead of housing.”

Since the program was introduced in 2013, the number of students living in the residence halls during the summer has steadily increased from 267 the prior year to 541 in 2021. Overall summer enrollment has also increased from 2,551 in 2013 to 3,474 last year.

Though initially aimed primarily at first- and second-year students, the Free Summer Housing program can also be beneficial to incoming freshmen who want to take summer classes to get a head-start on their college education.

The pre-registration period for current ASU students wanting to sign up for 2022 summer courses has already began. New incoming students, as well as returning and transfer students who were not enrolled during the spring 2022 semester, can begin pre-registering for summer courses on April 4.

