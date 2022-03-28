SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University will present a free public exhibit of ceramic art by ASU alum Horacio Casillas, a resident artist at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, Tenn., starting Wednesday, March 30, in the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive, according to a release from Angelo State University on Monday, March 28, 2022.

Titled “Transcendent,” the exhibit will be on display in the EFA Building’s Gallery 193 and will be open for free public viewing on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 20.

Horacio Casillas

Courtesy: Angelo State University

Born in Chandler, Ariz., Casillas was raised in Jalisco, Mexico, until the age of five when his family moved to San Angelo. In 2013, he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in ceramics from Angelo State, followed by his Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Texas in 2018. He has exhibited nationally, and his work was published in the January 2019 issue of Ceramics Monthly. He recently left production pottery to take his position as a resident artist at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts.

Casillas says that approaching his work through the lens of his Catholic faith has given him an appreciation for the traditions found in the Church, including her influence on architecture. In his artist statement, Casillas says, “I use Gothic architecture and the Catholic churches from my hometown of Tepatitlan, Jalisco, Mexico, as inspiration for my work. Through carving, I attempt to evoke both the corporeal and spiritual worlds.”

Through his work, Casillas hopes “to contribute something beautiful to society, something that can impact the human heart, drawing us out of ourselves into something greater and higher, something that can fill us with a hunger for truth, goodness and beauty that transcends the mundane.”

Casillas will also present a free Ceramic Workshop on Friday, April 8, from 9-11:30 a.m. in the Concho Clay Studio at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts (SAMFA). The workshop is part of a full day of events in San Angelo in conjunction with the 37th Annual Ceramic Symposium at ASU and the opening of the 24th San Angelo National Ceramic Competition at SAMFA.