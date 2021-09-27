Angelo State University Security Studies Professor publishes new textbook on U.S. Intelligence

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Dr. Jeffrey Dailey of the Angelo State University Security Studies Faculty has co-authored a new textbook titled “Intelligence for Homeland Security: An Introduction” through Colorado-based Lynne Rienner Publishers, an independent publisher of scholarly texts, according to a release from Angelo State on Monday.

The release states, since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks – considered one of the worst intelligence failures in U.S. history – the many agencies that constitute the homeland security enterprise have aggressively developed their intelligence capabilities and activities.

“Intelligence for Homeland Security: An Introduction” provides a comprehensive introduction to the nature of intelligence, its structures, roles and missions, in the context of homeland security. This accessible text:

Covers the full gamut of agencies involved in homeland security

Tackles difficult ethical issues

Discusses specific threats – ranging from drug trafficking and money laundering to bioterrorism and the challenges of COVID-19 – and how they are dealt with by the intelligence community

Looks at how intelligence for national security can be applied to domestic security

Addresses the realities of intelligence sharing among federal, state and local organizations

Enriched with numerous case studies of both successes and failures, the book has been carefully designed to meet the needs of students focusing on homeland security, intelligence, criminal justice, policing, security management and related fields.

“Intelligence for Homeland Security: An Introduction” is available for purchase through Lynne Rienner Publishers, Amazon, BookDepository.com and other online booksellers.

An ASU faculty member since 2010, Dailey is an associate professor of border security and intelligence in ASU’s Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice. He previously taught at Texas A&M University-Commerce, Eastern Kentucky University and Sam Houston State University. He also served 11 years as a systems/intelligence analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense. He has authored or co-authored more than 55 journal articles, presentations, books, book chapters and book reviews, and he is a member of the American Society of Criminology and the International Association for Intelligence Education. He holds a Ph.D. in criminal justice from Sam Houston State.

Dailey’s co-author for “Intelligence for Homeland Security: An Introduction” is former ASU faculty member Dr. James Phelps, who is now on the adjunct graduate faculty at Aurora University and NOVA Southeastern University.