SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the 14th consecutive year, Angelo State University has been designated a “Military Friendly School” by Victory Media (VIQTORY), which comprises several digital and print resources, including G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse, that serve military personnel and veterans transitioning into civilian life, according to a release from Angelo State University on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

ASU has also received a Gold Award for ranking in the top tier of the 72 U.S. institutions in the Large Public University category that were awarded the “Military Friendly School” designation for 2022-23. Since the additional superlative awards program began seven years ago, ASU has earned a Gold Award or Silver Award every year.

This is the fourth year for ASU to be placed in the Large Public University category for schools with more than 10,000 students – and ASU is one of only three Texas institutions to win a Gold Award in this category for 2022-23.

The 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools list honors the top U.S. institutions of higher education that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans and their dependents as students, and to dedicate resources to ensure their success both in the classroom and after graduation. Each year, the list of Military Friendly Schools is provided to service members and their families, helping them select the best college, university or trade school to receive the education and training needed to pursue a civilian career.

“Earning the distinction of Military Friendly Gold status holds special significance for me as a veteran myself,” said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins Jr. “It lets our veterans, active duty military, and especially their families know we celebrate the quality and diversity they add to our community, and that we are committed to their academic and student success. The entire military family – veterans, active duty, and their family members – make up about 12% of our student population, and we want that number to keep growing. Being a ‘Military Friendly School’ shows the military family that no matter where you might be stationed around the world, the best way to go is to go as a Ram!”

The institutions on the 2022-23 list were evaluated using both public data sources and their responses to Victory Media’s proprietary survey. Nearly 1,700 schools completed the survey, but only 665 were awarded the “Military Friendly School” designation for 2022-23. Final ratings were determined by combining each institution’s survey scores with an assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates for all students – and specifically for student veterans.

“We are honored to be recognized for the 2022-23 school year as a ‘Military Friendly School’ and Gold-Medal-status institution,” said Phil Nichelson, director of affiliated military and veteran services. “We never cease to endeavor to support all of our active duty, reserve and guard service members, and the veteran and veteran-affiliated communities. We hope that during their time at ASU, our military and veteran students will meet or exceed their expectations and satisfy their vision and their goals for the future.”

ASU’s programs for military and veteran students are overseen by the Office of Affiliated Military and Veteran Services, which is housed in the Veterans Educational and Transitional Services (VETS) Center in the Houston Harte University Center.

The complete list of 2022-23 Military Friendly Schools with links to school profiles is available at MilitaryFriendly.com and will also be published in the May 2022 issue of G.I. Jobs magazine.