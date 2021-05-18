Angelo State University Math Students Maintain Perfect TExES Exam Pass Rate

Top (L-R) Ruth Sandate, Austin White, Kaymon Lange; Bottom (L-R) Turner Stark, Zakerrius Walker

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the 24th straight year, Angelo State University students have maintained a 100% passing rate on the Texas Examination of Educator Standards (TExES) teacher certification test for secondary mathematics.

Five ASU students took the Mathematics 7-12 TExES for the 2020-21 academic year and passed with an average score of 265 out of 300. The minimum passing score for the exam is 240, and the state average score is 241.

ASU’s perfect passing rate streak began in 1998, and since then, all 196 of the ASU students who have taken the TExES secondary mathematics exam after completing the ASU mathematics program have passed.

ASU students passing the exam this year to keep the streak alive were:

Kaymon Lange of Llano

Ruth Sandate of Big Lake

Turner Stark of Big Lake

Zakerrius Walker of Killeen

Austin White of Kemptville, Ontario, Canada

All five of them also completed their student teaching requirement this spring and graduated with their ASU bachelor’s degrees on May 15.

Dr. Dionne Bailey, professor of mathematics, teaches the capstone course that the students must complete as a final preparation for the TExES.

“This long streak demonstrates that the mathematics teacher preparation program here at ASU continues to successfully prepare pre-service mathematics teachers for the state exam,” Bailey said. “As in previous years, these students worked extremely hard in the capstone course.”

This was the seventh year for Bailey to teach the capstone course after taking over from Ellen Moreland, who developed the curriculum and taught the capstone course for the first 17 years of ASU’s perfect passing rate streak.

For more information, contact Bailey at 325-486-5425 or dionne.bailey@angelo.edu.

