Angelo State University announces 2021 Order of the Sword & Shield Inductees

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Angelo State University’s chapter of the Order of the Sword and Shield national honor society recently inducted 34 new student members for the 2020-21 academic year.

The Order of the Sword and Shield is the only academic and professional honor society dedicated exclusively to cybersecurity, homeland security, intelligence, emergency management and all protective security disciplines. The ASU chapter was chartered in 2015 and is one of only 86 Official Academic Chapters in the U.S., including just five chapters in Texas.

To be eligible for induction, students must be majoring in homeland security, intelligence or other protective security field at an accredited institution of higher education, and must have completed at least 50% of the credit hours required for graduation. Undergraduate students must have at least a 3.25 grade point average, and graduate students must have at least a 3.5 GPA. Students are inducted by invitation and only after recommendation by at least two faculty members.

The 2020-21 ASU student inductees, by hometown and major, are:

San Angelo: John Nathanael Caesar, intelligence and analysis; David Camarillo, border and homeland security; George Johnston, homeland security; Joshua Joseph, intelligence and analysis; Claire Lowry, criminal justice; Robert Moorehead Jr., global security studies; Deric Nicholes, intelligence and analysis; Cathy Nikolauk, intelligence and analysis; Lydia Ramirez, homeland security; Briana Renteria, criminal justice; Daniel Shope, border and homeland security; Debra Valadez, criminal justice; and Shawna Wood, criminal justice

Albuquerque, N.M.: Jane Bacon, intelligence and analysis

Baltimore, Md.: Feysel Abdulkaf, intelligence and analysis

Brady: Teri Trull, criminal justice

Buford, Ga.: Sean Stegemoller, intelligence and analysis

Cedar Hill: Arthur Barclay, homeland security

College Station: Katie Vaughan-Naron, global security studies

Cypress: Rajib Ramon Bhattacharjee, global security studies

Garland: Evelyn Morales Albiter, global security studies

Great Falls, Mont.: Amanda Allen, intelligence and analysis

Green Cove Springs, Fla.: Neil Conn, intelligence and analysis

Hanover, Md.: Scott Rutter, intelligence and analysis

Helotes: Hugh Murphy, intelligence and analysis

Killeen: Mia Shaw, intelligence and analysis

Lubbock: Kaila Jackson, criminal justice

Markham, Ill.: DeMario Duncan, border and homeland security

Navarre, Fla.: Adam Knutson, intelligence and analysis

Paducah: Angelica Garibaldi, criminal justice

San Antonio: Aaron Munoz, global security studies

Waco: Samantha Ramey, criminal justice

Waxahachie: Kasey Justus, intelligence and analysis

Headquartered at St. John’s University in New York, the Order of the Sword and Shield was formed in 2010 and is also known as Omicron Sigma Sigma. The ASU chapter president is Brett Lane of San Angelo. The faculty advisor is Dr. Eduardo Martinez, instructor of intelligence and analysis.

For more information, contact Lane in the ASU Department of Security Studies and Criminal Justice at 325-486-6682 or blane2@angelo.edu.

Courtesy: Angelo State University Office of Communications and Marketing