Angelo State professors contribute to free open source history textbook

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Textbooks are expensive and take time to produce and edit, but that may soon be changing. Colleges and universities across the country have worked together to produce the first open educational resource digital textbook for U.S. History. Three Angelo State University professors contributed to the text which aligns with college board advanced placement standards.

“Well the Bill of Rights Institute in Virginia which is dedicated to the study of the U.S. Constitution and our rights as American citizens was looking to create an open source freely available textbook on U.S. History that would satisfy the advanced placement requirements for American History,” explained Dr. Ken Heineman. Heineman is a Professor of Security Studies and History at ASU.

The collaborative effort included scholars from across the country, including those from ASU. Dr. Heineman referred his colleagues, Doctors Pierce and Bartl. The range of topics covered in the text runs from study of labor movements, equal rights, protest and climate change. Dr. Heineman says, aside from the cost to students, finding a reliable and up-to-date text can be a challenge. The textbook is available for free online, and is a unique product tailored to modern times.