SAN ANGELO, Texas – More than 100 Angelo State University faculty and staff members, including 13 with a quarter century or more employment with the university, were honored with Service Awards during a ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 17, in the ASU Houston Harte University Center.
The honorees were each presented with awards representing their years of service to the university.
Receiving 40-Year Service Awards:
- Shirley Eoff, Honors Program
- Adelina Morales, Office of the President
- Sangeeta Singg, Psychology
Receiving a 35-Year Service Award:
- Elaine Beach, Information Technology
Receiving a 30-Year Service Award:
- Connie Brown, Accounts Payable
- Vincent Osmanski, Nursing
- Kathleen Price, Kinesiology
- Dallas Swafford, Student Affairs
- Angie Wright, Finance and Administration
Recipients of 25-Year Service Awards:
- James Forbes, Psychology
- Doug Fox, Information Technology
- Mark Hirt, Information Technology
- Linda Kornasky, English and Modern Languages
The 20-Year Service Awards:
- Margaret Alexander, Library
- Loren Ammerman, Biology
- Dionne Bailey, Mathematics
- Jennifer Barrientos, Accounting, Economics and Finance
- Shonda Brooks, Payroll Services
- Karen Cody, English and Modern Languages
- Brandy Hawkins, Accountability
- Janet Maxwell, Chemistry and Biochemistry
- Adam Mirike, Facilities Management
- Lee Morris, Facilities Management
- Michelle Norris, Scholarship Programs
- Jeffrey Riels, Information Technology
- Micheal Salisbury, Freshman College
- Antonella Ward, Library
Recipients of 15-Year Service Awards:
- Jason Brown, Norris-Vincent College of Business
- Doyle Carter, Kinesiology
- Bruce Flage, Central Receiving/Supply
- Thomas Nurre Jr., Communications and Marketing
- Gregory Schkade, Facilities Management
- Ronnie Scott, English and Modern Languages
- Raymond Simmons, Facilities Management
- Shannon Sturm, Library
- Candice Upton, Carr Foundation
- Meagan Word, Academic Affairs
The 10-Year Service Awards:
- Felicia Armstrong, Nursing
- Walt Baranowski, Nursing
- Ella Burnett, English and Modern Languages
- Charlene Bustos, Teacher Education
- Anthony Celso, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
- Larry Counts, University Police
- Dinah Cummings, Health Science Professions
- Jeffrey Dailey, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
- Lee Halfmann, Print Shop
- Aaron King, Information Technology
- Crystal Kreitler, Psychology
- James Leavelle, Small Business Development Center
- Melissa McDowell, Nursing
- Nicholas Negovetich, Biology
- R. Mark Pullin, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
- Elizabeth Randell, College of Graduate Studies and Research/Sponsored Projects
- William Taylor, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
Recipients of Five-Year Service Awards:
- Jessica Albus, Information Technology
- Jonathan Alvis, Visual and Performing Arts
- Judy Berry, Facilities Management
- Sara Carlisle, Curriculum and Instruction
- Kenneth Carrell, Physics and Geosciences
- Marla Daugherty, Visual and Performing Arts
- Allison Dushane, English and Modern Languages
- Brooke Flores, Admissions
- Ramon Garcia, Facilities Management
- Pedro Gonzales, Facilities Management
- Michele Gray, Accounts Payable
- Cody Guins, Facilities Planning and Construction
- Dennis Hall, Mathematics
- Kinsey Hansen, Curriculum and Instruction
- Ceci Hernandez, Freshman College
- Christopher Hernandez, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
- Larry Hettick, Management and Marketing
- Herman Howard, Communication and Mass Media
- Tracie Howell, Facilities Planning and Construction
- Jamie Huff, College of Arts and Humanities
- Bruce Hunt, Political Science and Philosophy
- Jason Johnson, Athletics
- Annie Jones, Small Business Development Center
- John Kellermeier, Agriculture
- Art La Flamme, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
- Sarah Lynch, Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History
- Benjamin Martin, Facilities Management
- D. Rozena McCabe, Kinesiology
- Brianne Motl, University Recreation
- Annette Perez, Office of Development
- Joseph Pruett, Library
- Ricky Reidy, Nursing
- Chelsea Renteria, College of Graduate Studies and Research
- Shaday Reyes, Library
- Cody Riddle, Agriculture
- Hannah Roberson, Enrollment Management
- Fagner Rocha, Visual and Performing Arts
- Sam Rodriguez, University Police
- Sierra Ruiz, Admissions
- Anne Scaggs, Social Work and Sociology
- Sandy Seidel, Social Work and Sociology
- EJ Smith, Information Technology
- Devon Stewart, Visual and Performing Arts
- Armando Vasquez, Facilities Management
- Jeffrey Wagner, Information Technology
- Mike West, Information Technology
- Brittany Wollman, Library
- Melissa Wood, College of Science and Engineering