SAN ANGELO, Texas – More than 100 Angelo State University faculty and staff members, including 13 with a quarter century or more employment with the university, were honored with Service Awards during a ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 17, in the ASU Houston Harte University Center.

The honorees were each presented with awards representing their years of service to the university.

Receiving 40-Year Service Awards:

Shirley Eoff, Honors Program

Adelina Morales, Office of the President

Sangeeta Singg, Psychology

Receiving a 35-Year Service Award:

Elaine Beach, Information Technology

Receiving a 30-Year Service Award:

Connie Brown, Accounts Payable

Vincent Osmanski, Nursing

Kathleen Price, Kinesiology

Dallas Swafford, Student Affairs

Angie Wright, Finance and Administration

Recipients of 25-Year Service Awards:

James Forbes, Psychology

Doug Fox, Information Technology

Mark Hirt, Information Technology

Linda Kornasky, English and Modern Languages

The 20-Year Service Awards:

Margaret Alexander, Library

Loren Ammerman, Biology

Dionne Bailey, Mathematics

Jennifer Barrientos, Accounting, Economics and Finance

Shonda Brooks, Payroll Services

Karen Cody, English and Modern Languages

Brandy Hawkins, Accountability

Janet Maxwell, Chemistry and Biochemistry

Adam Mirike, Facilities Management

Lee Morris, Facilities Management

Michelle Norris, Scholarship Programs

Jeffrey Riels, Information Technology

Micheal Salisbury, Freshman College

Antonella Ward, Library

Recipients of 15-Year Service Awards:

Jason Brown, Norris-Vincent College of Business

Doyle Carter, Kinesiology

Bruce Flage, Central Receiving/Supply

Thomas Nurre Jr., Communications and Marketing

Gregory Schkade, Facilities Management

Ronnie Scott, English and Modern Languages

Raymond Simmons, Facilities Management

Shannon Sturm, Library

Candice Upton, Carr Foundation

Meagan Word, Academic Affairs

The 10-Year Service Awards:

Felicia Armstrong, Nursing

Walt Baranowski, Nursing

Ella Burnett, English and Modern Languages

Charlene Bustos, Teacher Education

Anthony Celso, Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Larry Counts, University Police

Dinah Cummings, Health Science Professions

Jeffrey Dailey, Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Lee Halfmann, Print Shop

Aaron King, Information Technology

Crystal Kreitler, Psychology

James Leavelle, Small Business Development Center

Melissa McDowell, Nursing

Nicholas Negovetich, Biology

R. Mark Pullin, Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Elizabeth Randell, College of Graduate Studies and Research/Sponsored Projects

William Taylor, Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Recipients of Five-Year Service Awards:

Jessica Albus, Information Technology

Jonathan Alvis, Visual and Performing Arts

Judy Berry, Facilities Management

Sara Carlisle, Curriculum and Instruction

Kenneth Carrell, Physics and Geosciences

Marla Daugherty, Visual and Performing Arts

Allison Dushane, English and Modern Languages

Brooke Flores, Admissions

Ramon Garcia, Facilities Management

Pedro Gonzales, Facilities Management

Michele Gray, Accounts Payable

Cody Guins, Facilities Planning and Construction

Dennis Hall, Mathematics

Kinsey Hansen, Curriculum and Instruction

Ceci Hernandez, Freshman College

Christopher Hernandez, Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Larry Hettick, Management and Marketing

Herman Howard, Communication and Mass Media

Tracie Howell, Facilities Planning and Construction

Jamie Huff, College of Arts and Humanities

Bruce Hunt, Political Science and Philosophy

Jason Johnson, Athletics

Annie Jones, Small Business Development Center

John Kellermeier, Agriculture

Art La Flamme, Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Sarah Lynch, Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History

Benjamin Martin, Facilities Management

