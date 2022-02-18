SAN ANGELO, Texas – More than 100 Angelo State University faculty and staff members, including 13 with a quarter century or more employment with the university, were honored with Service Awards during a ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 17, in the ASU Houston Harte University Center.

The honorees were each presented with awards representing their years of service to the university. 

Receiving 40-Year Service Awards:

  • Shirley Eoff, Honors Program
  • Adelina Morales, Office of the President
  • Sangeeta Singg, Psychology

Receiving a 35-Year Service Award:

  • Elaine Beach, Information Technology

Receiving a 30-Year Service Award:

  • Connie Brown, Accounts Payable
  • Vincent Osmanski, Nursing
  • Kathleen Price, Kinesiology
  • Dallas Swafford, Student Affairs
  • Angie Wright, Finance and Administration

Recipients of 25-Year Service Awards:

  • James Forbes, Psychology
  • Doug Fox, Information Technology
  • Mark Hirt, Information Technology
  • Linda Kornasky, English and Modern Languages

The 20-Year Service Awards:

  • Margaret Alexander, Library
  • Loren Ammerman, Biology
  • Dionne Bailey, Mathematics
  • Jennifer Barrientos, Accounting, Economics and Finance
  • Shonda Brooks, Payroll Services
  • Karen Cody, English and Modern Languages
  • Brandy Hawkins, Accountability
  • Janet Maxwell, Chemistry and Biochemistry
  • Adam Mirike, Facilities Management
  • Lee Morris, Facilities Management
  • Michelle Norris, Scholarship Programs
  • Jeffrey Riels, Information Technology
  • Micheal Salisbury, Freshman College
  • Antonella Ward, Library

Recipients of 15-Year Service Awards:

  • Jason Brown, Norris-Vincent College of Business
  • Doyle Carter, Kinesiology
  • Bruce Flage, Central Receiving/Supply
  • Thomas Nurre Jr., Communications and Marketing
  • Gregory Schkade, Facilities Management
  • Ronnie Scott, English and Modern Languages
  • Raymond Simmons, Facilities Management
  • Shannon Sturm, Library
  • Candice Upton, Carr Foundation
  • Meagan Word, Academic Affairs

The 10-Year Service Awards:

  • Felicia Armstrong, Nursing
  • Walt Baranowski, Nursing
  • Ella Burnett, English and Modern Languages
  • Charlene Bustos, Teacher Education
  • Anthony Celso, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
  • Larry Counts, University Police
  • Dinah Cummings, Health Science Professions
  • Jeffrey Dailey, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
  • Lee Halfmann, Print Shop
  • Aaron King, Information Technology
  • Crystal Kreitler, Psychology
  • James Leavelle, Small Business Development Center
  • Melissa McDowell, Nursing
  • Nicholas Negovetich, Biology
  • R. Mark Pullin, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
  • Elizabeth Randell, College of Graduate Studies and Research/Sponsored Projects
  • William Taylor, Security Studies and Criminal Justice

Recipients of Five-Year Service Awards:

  • Jessica Albus, Information Technology
  • Jonathan Alvis, Visual and Performing Arts
  • Judy Berry, Facilities Management
  • Sara Carlisle, Curriculum and Instruction
  • Kenneth Carrell, Physics and Geosciences
  • Marla Daugherty, Visual and Performing Arts
  • Allison Dushane, English and Modern Languages
  • Brooke Flores, Admissions
  • Ramon Garcia, Facilities Management
  • Pedro Gonzales, Facilities Management
  • Michele Gray, Accounts Payable
  • Cody Guins, Facilities Planning and Construction
  • Dennis Hall, Mathematics
  • Kinsey Hansen, Curriculum and Instruction
  • Ceci Hernandez, Freshman College
  • Christopher Hernandez, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
  • Larry Hettick, Management and Marketing
  • Herman Howard, Communication and Mass Media
  • Tracie Howell, Facilities Planning and Construction
  • Jamie Huff, College of Arts and Humanities
  • Bruce Hunt, Political Science and Philosophy
  • Jason Johnson, Athletics
  • Annie Jones, Small Business Development Center
  • John Kellermeier, Agriculture
  • Art La Flamme, Security Studies and Criminal Justice
  • Sarah Lynch, Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History
  • Benjamin Martin, Facilities Management

Receiving Five-Year Service Awards:

  • D. Rozena McCabe, Kinesiology
  • Brianne Motl, University Recreation
  • Annette Perez, Office of Development
  • Joseph Pruett, Library
  • Ricky Reidy, Nursing
  • Chelsea Renteria, College of Graduate Studies and Research
  • Shaday Reyes, Library
  • Cody Riddle, Agriculture
  • Hannah Roberson, Enrollment Management
  • Fagner Rocha, Visual and Performing Arts
  • Sam Rodriguez, University Police
  • Sierra Ruiz, Admissions
  • Anne Scaggs, Social Work and Sociology
  • Sandy Seidel, Social Work and Sociology
  • EJ Smith, Information Technology
  • Devon Stewart, Visual and Performing Arts
  • Armando Vasquez, Facilities Management
  • Jeffrey Wagner, Information Technology
  • Mike West, Information Technology
  • Brittany Wollman, Library
  • Melissa Wood, College of Science and Engineering