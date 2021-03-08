Angelo State Biology Students win State Mammalogy Research Awards

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Dr. Sangeeta Singg, a professor of psychology at Angelo State University, has been appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists (TSBEP) for a term that will run through October 31, 2025.

The nine-member TSBEP regulates the practice of psychology in the state of Texas. Its mission is to protect and promote the welfare of the people of Texas by ensuring that the practice of psychology is provided by qualified and competent practitioners who adhere to the established professional standards. Four of the TSBEP members must be licensed psychologists, and Singg is now one of those four.

“I feel blessed and honored to have the opportunity to serve the state of Texas and my discipline in this capacity,” Singg said. “This appointment is a major milestone in my career because it validates that I have reached a stage of maturity in my profession that facilitates service to the public and an important role in monitoring and making the rules and policies for the practice of psychology.”

The TSBEP also oversees three types of licenses for the practice of psychology: Licensed Psychologist, Licensed Psychological Associate and Licensed Specialist in School Psychology.

“Practitioners of psychology have an important role to play in the wellness of our society,” Singg said. “Besides diagnosing and treating psychological problems and behavioral dysfunctions, they facilitate healthy behavior, disease prevention, and improvement of quality of life for their clients. Among other tasks, with the other board members, I will participate in monitoring that these licensees follow the ethical and legal standards for the practice of psychology in Texas.”

An ASU faculty member since 1981, Singg teaches psychology classes in the Department of Psychology and Sociology. She also developed the counseling psychology graduate program and served as the program director for nearly three decades. Her teaching and research concentrate in the areas of counseling and health psychology, and she has produced 45 publications and over 120 conference presentations. She has also served as a faculty advisor for the Graduate Student Psychological Association for 35 years.

Also active in the community, she has served as president of the Psychological Association of Greater West Texas (PAGWT) for 11 years. She has also served on several local nonprofit boards, including the American Heart Association board for almost 35 years with four terms as president, and was a founding member of the original San Angelo AIDS Foundation.

Singg’s dedication to her profession has garnered her numerous awards, including:

· Top Honors with an Award for Meritorious Service from PAGWT