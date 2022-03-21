SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo ISD announces a new series of evening Community Night events hosted by non-profit agency, the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV), addressing important topics students face today like vaping and the misuse of prescription drugs, according to a release from San Angelo ISD on Monday, March 21, 2022.

According to the release, these ADACCV Community Night events are free and geared towards parents of our middle and high school students. One topic will be addressed at each Community Night event.

Tuesday, March 22nd from 6-7:00 pm at Lake View High School cafeteria, Topic: Underage Drinking

Tuesday, April 5th from 6-7:00 pm at Lincoln Middle School cafeteria, Topic: Vaping

Monday, May 2nd from 6-7:00 pm at Lone Star Middle School cafeteria, Topic: Prescription Drugs

No pre-registration is required. Details on what attendees can expect per topic are as follows:

Prescription Drugs – This topic will include information like the lethal consequences of counterfeit pills and how they are marketed to youth, how to recognize signs of over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription (RX) misuse and abuse, and the proper storage and disposal of medication to reduce access.

Underage Drinking – This topic will include a discussion on current statistics regarding underage drinking, how to talk to your children about alcohol and how to recognize potential signs of underage drinking.

Vaping – This topic will begin with an introduction on what vaping is, include information about the short and mid-term effects of vaping, how to identify a vape, and how to talk to your children about vaping.

ADACCV is a San Angelo ISD community partner, and SAISD supports its mission to save lives and create healthier communities. While SAISD supports ADACCV, these Community Night events are not SAISD events or sponsored by the District. SAISD is supporting ADACCV in providing this opportunity to parents for convenience, accessibility and to build awareness about these important issues impacting our students and the youth of today. San Angelo ISD cares about our students and appreciates community partners like ADACCV that invest in our students, families and communities to help keep San Angelo strong. To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow us on Facebook

and Twitter.

The agency is licensed by the Health & Human Services Commission to provide outpatient and intensive residential substance abuse treatment for adult men and women, including pregnant women and women with children. ADACCV also provides dynamic prevention, education, intervention, outreach, screening, assessment and referral programs that provide information, support, and direct assistance to members of the community. ADACCC programs are designed to minimize the prevalence and negative effects of drugs, alcohol, tobacco, substance abuse and addiction primarily in the Concho Valley. For more information, visit their website at: http://www.adaccv.org or call (325) 224-3481. ADACCV also offers a 24 Hour Crisis Line at 1-800-880-9641.