2021 Staff Excellence Awards Nominees

SAN ANGELO, Texas – More than 50 Angelo State University staff members have been nominated for ASU’s annual President’s Awards for Staff Excellence, and 15 staff members have been nominated for the annual Chancellor’s Colonel Rowan Award for Execution.

Four Staff Excellence Awards are given each spring semester to recognize non-teaching staff members whose job performance exceeded the customary standards or who exhibited outstanding skill or dedication while performing special projects during the preceding calendar year. An award will be given to one staff member in each of four categories: Commitment to Excellence, Excellence in Customer Service, Excellence in Innovation and Excellence in Leadership. The Rowan Award recognizes a staff member who has gone above and beyond the call of duty in carrying out a major project during the last academic year.

All nominees are recognized with a certificate. The four Staff Excellence Award recipients will each receive a $1,000 honorarium and a presentation piece, while the Rowan Award winner will receive a $1,500 honorarium. The presentation ceremony, sponsored by the ASU Staff Senate, will take place on Thursday, May 20, at 3 p.m. in the Houston Harte University Center.

Staff Excellence Award nominees by department for Commitment to Excellence are: Annette Perez, Development and Alumni Relations; Bradley Petty, Student Affairs; Britany Hernandez, Freshman College; Brittney Miller, Communications and Marketing; Christine Burrell, Information Technology; Christopher Houston, Norris-Vincent College of Business; Courtney Wilson, Registrar; Elizabeth Randell, College of Graduate Studies and Research; Jackie Droll, Information Technology; Jennifer Fischer, Communications and Marketing; Michelle Seay, Aerospace Studies/ROTC; Melisa Canales, Information Technology; Phillip Nichelson, Affiliated Military and Veteran Services; Poly Riddle, Registrar; Sandy Conoly, College of Education; and Teresa Adams, Information Technology.

Nominees for Excellence in Customer Service are: Alma Valdez, Political Science and Philosophy; Angela Allen, College of Graduate Studies and Research; Brittany Smith, College of Graduate Studies and Research; Brooke Flores, Admissions; Christian Salamina, Information Technology; Christopher Houston, Norris-Vincent College of Business; Debra Blair, Mathematics; Heather McDonald, Registrar; Joyce Mechelle Grooms-Reed, Freshman College; Kailee Malleck, Special Events Facilities and Services; Meagan Word, College of Education; Rebekah Brackin, Communications and Marketing; Robin Sebolt, Payroll Services; Scheurer Greenlief, Human Resources; Stacey Sauer, Physical Therapy; Teresa Adams, Information Technology; Thinh Nguyen, College of Education; Thomas Jones, Affiliated Military and Veteran Services; Troy Hill, Athletics; Vickie Rodriguez, Scholarship Programs; and Victor Chhuor, Information Technology.

Excellence in Innovation nominees are: Amanda Martinez, College of Graduate Studies and Research; Bruce Flage, Central Receiving/Supply; Chad Harris, Registrar; Christopher Houston, Norris-Vincent College of Business; Damon Zak, Information Technology; Daniel Martinez, College of Education; David Erickson, Small Business Development Center; Elicia Rankin, Purchasing and Operations; Joshua Torres, OneCard and Parking Services; and Lanell Nichols, Contracting and Materials Management.

Nominees for Excellence in Leadership are: Chelsea Renteria, College of Graduate Studies and Research; Chris Steele, Information Technology; David Erickson, Small Business Development Center; Elicia Rankin, Purchasing and Operations; Jeff Sefcik, Enrollment Management; Kurtis Neal, Human Resources; Mark D. Rehm, Counseling Services; Rebekah Brackin, Communications and Marketing; Reid Jackson, University Recreation; and Tanner Bryant, Information Technology.

Rowan Award nominees are: Britany Hernandez, Freshman College; Bruce Flage, Central Receiving/Supply; Christina van Ittersum, College of Arts and Humanities; Dan Robertson, University Recreation; Elaine Beach, Information Technology; Jackie Baxter, Controller’s Office; Katie Plum, College of Graduate Studies and Research; Keith Hoelscher, Financial Aid; Kevin Pepper, Development and Alumni Relations; Mandy Osborne, Curriculum and Instruction; Paul Hamilton, Housing and Residential Programs; Rebekah Brackin, Communications and Marketing; Sandra Fuentes, Psychology and Sociology; Susan Williams, Student Affairs and Enrollment Management; and Wendy Sklenarik, College of Education.

For more information, contact Sandra Fuentes, vice chair of the ASU Staff Senate, at 325-486-6117 or sandra.fuentes@angelo.edu.