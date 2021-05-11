Eden vigil held to honor fallen Concho County deputies

Eden, Texas — A vigil was held in Eden to honor the two fallen deputies who were killed in a shooting Monday night.

Several hundred people made their way out in support of the families of Deputy Samuel Leonard and Sergeant Stephen Jones and attendees say they wouldn’t expect anything less from the community.

The vigil was held in Eden on the Square where law enforcement from neighboring cities came to show support for their comrades.

Courtney Torres was one of three who put on the vigil Tuesday evening and says they did so to rally behind the families and to show that the people of Eden are stronger together.

Courtney Torres along with other members of the city spoke on the character of Sergeant. Stephen Jones.

“He’s the person that drives by, he always stops, always waves,” Courtney Torres who put on the vigil said. ‘He always helps like there’s just not any; I don’t think anybody can say a bad thing about him. He was a great person to be around. I don’t think he ever thought anybody could be bad. I think he thought everybody was good.’

A local pastor in Eden took the time to speak at the vigil in hopes of spreading light to those hurt by the deadly shooting that took place Monday night.

“To be here be there for one another because we all grieve differently in our own way and at our own pace,” Marty Akins a local pastor said. ‘So, we just this is going to be a month, months long, maybe even longer years long, type of process.’

On May 22nd there will be a brisket plate at the Eden Fire Station to benefit the families of deputy Samuel Leonard and Sergeant Stephen Jones.