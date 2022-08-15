SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Eden Bulldogs are all set and ready to go for the new school year as their new school building is officially open and ready for learning.

The Consolidated Independent School District debuted a new kindergarten through 12th campus, it’s the first one built in almost 100 years.

“The old school was actually a WPA building back from the Great Depression. We were sitting in history because of the leadership of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt and all that was a part of the great depression. So to be able to transition to this great new state-of-the-art school is just going to be amazing for our school,” said Eden’s U.S. history teacher, Marty Akins.

The bond passed in November of 2019 and construction was underway after that. One of parents’ main concerns was safety, officials assure that keeping students safe was a top priority.

“Security being at the forefront of everyone’s mind, this building is going to be state of the art when it comes to security. We have one point of entry for parents and visitors so when it comes to safety for students and staff, we are going to be much safer in this building,” said superintendent, Misty Gandy.

Generations of Eden Bulldogs came out to the grand opening, telling us they never thought they’d see something like this in their lifetime.

“I did my 12 years here at Eden and I graduated in 1974. This is another beginning for this district and it’s awesome. I never thought that I would see something like this and I’m very proud to be here,” said Eden graduate & special ed teacher, Johnny Rodgers.

The bulldogs will start off the 2022-23 school year Wednesday August 17th.