Early voting locations for the Democratic Primary Runoff

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the July 14th Democratic Primary Runoff election continues through Friday, July 10th. Hours are from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. and voting is being conducted at 113 W. Beauregard Avenue in the election office. To date, 184 people have voted in person and 580 ballots by mail have been returned voted. Ballots should be returned, via mail, by July 14th. 

Voters may deliver voted ballots to be counted to the Election Office on Election Day. The voter themselves must bring the ballot in and must be prepared to present a qualifying form of ID. If a voter prefers to surrender the ballot and vote at a poll they may do so.

Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate and Railroad Commissioner. Eligible voters include voters that voted in the Democratic primary election March 3rd or voters that did not vote in the March 3rd election. 

Election day voting will be conducted from 7 am to 7 pm at the following locations:

Angelo Bible Church3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby
Belmore Baptist Church1214 S. Bell St., Fellowship Hall
Christoval Community Center20022 Main St., Christoval, TX 76935
Celebration Church2639 Sunset Dr., Foyer
Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot)506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building
SAF First Assembly of God Church1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall
Grape Creek Community Center8207 US Hwy 87N, Gene Marsh Board Room
Keating Paint & Body5050 N. Chadbourne St., Reception Area
Paulann Baptist Church2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel
Plaza del Sol II Apartments4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-purpose Room
Southgate Church of Christ528 Country Club Rd., Fellowship Hall
Segunda Iglesia Bautista530 W Avenue T, Fellowship Hall
St. Ambrose Catholic Church8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957, Fellowship Hall
Angelo Civic Theatre1936 Sherwood Way, Lobby
Veribest Baptist Church50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall
Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall
TXDOT4502 Knickerbocker Rd.,  Bldg. E, Training Room

