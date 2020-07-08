Early voting locations for the Democratic Primary Runoff

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the July 14th Democratic Primary Runoff election continues through Friday, July 10th. Hours are from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. and voting is being conducted at 113 W. Beauregard Avenue in the election office. To date, 184 people have voted in person and 580 ballots by mail have been returned voted. Ballots should be returned, via mail, by July 14th.

Voters may deliver voted ballots to be counted to the Election Office on Election Day. The voter themselves must bring the ballot in and must be prepared to present a qualifying form of ID. If a voter prefers to surrender the ballot and vote at a poll they may do so.

Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate and Railroad Commissioner. Eligible voters include voters that voted in the Democratic primary election March 3rd or voters that did not vote in the March 3rd election.

Election day voting will be conducted from 7 am to 7 pm at the following locations: