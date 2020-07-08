Early voting locations for the Democratic Primary Runoff

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Early voting for the July 14th Democratic Primary Runoff election continues through Friday, July 10th. Hours are from 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. and voting is being conducted at 113 W. Beauregard Avenue in the election office. To date, 184 people have voted in person and 580 ballots by mail have been returned voted. Ballots should be returned, via mail, by July 14th.
Voters may deliver voted ballots to be counted to the Election Office on Election Day. The voter themselves must bring the ballot in and must be prepared to present a qualifying form of ID. If a voter prefers to surrender the ballot and vote at a poll they may do so.
Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate and Railroad Commissioner. Eligible voters include voters that voted in the Democratic primary election March 3rd or voters that did not vote in the March 3rd election.
Election day voting will be conducted from 7 am to 7 pm at the following locations:
|Angelo Bible Church
|3506 Sherwood Way, Lobby
|Belmore Baptist Church
|1214 S. Bell St., Fellowship Hall
|Christoval Community Center
|20022 Main St., Christoval, TX 76935
|Celebration Church
|2639 Sunset Dr., Foyer
|Concho Valley Transit District (Bus Depot)
|506 N. Chadbourne St., Annex Building
|SAF First Assembly of God Church
|1442 Edmund Blvd., Fellowship Hall
|Grape Creek Community Center
|8207 US Hwy 87N, Gene Marsh Board Room
|Keating Paint & Body
|5050 N. Chadbourne St., Reception Area
|Paulann Baptist Church
|2531 Smith Blvd., The Chapel
|Plaza del Sol II Apartments
|4375 Oak Grove Blvd., Multi-purpose Room
|Southgate Church of Christ
|528 Country Club Rd., Fellowship Hall
|Segunda Iglesia Bautista
|530 W Avenue T, Fellowship Hall
|St. Ambrose Catholic Church
|8602 Loop 570, Wall, TX, 76957, Fellowship Hall
|Angelo Civic Theatre
|1936 Sherwood Way, Lobby
|Veribest Baptist Church
|50 FM 2334, Veribest, TX 76886, Fellowship Hall
|Wesley United Trinity Methodist Church
|301 West 18th St., Fellowship Hall
|TXDOT
|4502 Knickerbocker Rd., Bldg. E, Training Room