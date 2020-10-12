Early voting in Tom Green County: What you need to know

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Tom Green County Elections Office, early voting will begin on October 13, 2020 for the November 3, 2020 election. Early voting will continue until October 30, 2020. This year, there are some changes the public should be aware of.

The hours to vote are:

October 13 – October 16: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

October 19 – October 23: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

October 24: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

October 25: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

October 26 – October 30: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The locations for early voting are:

IN PERSON : Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building, 113 W. Beauregard Ave., 1st Floor

: Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building, 113 W. Beauregard Ave., 1st Floor CURBSIDE: Former Tom Green County Jail, Sally Port, 122 W. Harris (Map included below.) For curbside voting at the Sally Port voters will enter from N. Irving, driving south.

*NOTE: Curbside is available at both early voting locations.

In a statement the TGC Elections Office said, “Voters are reminded that there is no electioneering in the poll so shirts, hats, facemasks, pins, etc. that support a candidate, party, or measure on the ballot cannot be worn in the poll. No electronic recording devices, including cell phones, are allowed in a poll.”

The TGC Elections office will provide one glove to voters to use throughout the process and face masks are required.

To view a sample ballot, click the following link: www.votetomgreencounty.org

“There is no straight party voting in this election so voters will need to mark each race individually. All contests do not have to be voted for the ballot to count.” The TGC Elections Office stated.

Their statement on absentee ballots or ballots by mail is below:

“Voters that wish to return their voted absentee ballot (ballot by mail) may only do so at the election office, 113 W. Beauregard Ave. The voter is the only one that can return the ballot and they must show photo ID.

To receive an absentee ballot, a ballot by mail application is required. To qualify, the voter must: be 65 years or older, disabled, expect to be out of the county (both during early voting and on Election Day and the ballot must be mailed out of the county), or confined in jail. The application cannot be delivered in person once early voting has begun nor can it be faxed or emailed. The law permits faxed or emailed copies only to “hold the date” when the deadline of 10/23 has not been met but the original application must still be mailed and received within 4 days.”