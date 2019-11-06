EARLY VOTING ELECTION RESULTS: November 5, 2019

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Polls closed at 7 p.m. in Tom Green County.

Local Issues:

Early voting results for Tom Green County are in for the two propositions for the Water Valley school improvements — and Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund.

Early results for the Water Valley ISD $16 Million School Bond are: 63% for and 37% against.

Early results for the Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund are: 78% for and 22% against.

In Tom Green County — early results indicate more voters were opposed to Prop One — (40% to 60%) which would allow people to hold more than one office as an elected or appointed municipal judge in more than one municipality at the same time. Early voting results from Tom Green County for all the other — Props Two through 10 — show approval.

Here are stat-wide results for Propositions 1-10 — Prop One: 35% for and 65% against; Prop Two: 65% for and 35% against; Prop Three: 86% for and 14% against; Prop Four: 74% for and 26% against; Prop Five: 86% for and 14% against; Prop Six: 65% for and 35% against; Prop Seven: 74% for and 26% against; Prop Eight: 77% for and 23% against; Prop Nine: 54% for and 46% against; Prop Ten: 94% for and 6% against.

Read more about each item below:

State of Texas Proposition 1: The constitutional amendment permitting a person to hold more than one office as a municipal judge at the same time.

State of Texas Proposition 2: The constitutional amendment providing for the issuance of additional general obligation bonds by the Texas Water Development Board in an amount not to exceed $200 million to provide financial assistance for the development of certain projects in economically distressed areas.

State of Texas Proposition 3: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for a temporary exemption from ad valorem taxation of a portion of the appraised value of certain property damaged by disaster.

State of Texas Proposition 4: The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual income tax, including a tax on an individual’s share of partnership and unincorporated association income. For Proposition 4, a “YES” vote means you “DO NOT” want a State Income Tax. A “NO” vote means you “DO” want a State Income Tax.

State of Texas Proposition 5: The constitutional amendment dedicating the revenue received from the existing state sales and use taxes that are imposed on sporting goods to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission to protect Texas’ natural areas, water quality, and history by acquiring, managing, and improving state and local parks and historic sites while not increasing the rate of the state and sales tax.

State of Texas Proposition 6: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to increase by $3 billion the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas.

State of Texas Proposition 7: The constitutional amendment allowing increased distributions to the available school fund.

State of Texas Proposition 8: The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the flood infrastructure fund to assist in the financing of drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.

State of Texas Proposition 9: The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation precious metal held in a precious metal depository located in this state.

State of Texas Proposition 10: The constitutional amendment to allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.

In Water Valley, there will be a Special Bond Election for the Water Valley Independent School District. The Proposition is as follows: The issuance of $16,000,000 of bonds by the Water Valley Independent School District and levying the tax in payment thereof.

Voters in San Angelo also have a special election. The Proposition is as follows: Shall the City of San Angelo’s Lake Nasworthy Trust Fund principal balance be used as described below? Lake Nasworthy lake and river improvements to enhance water recreation and the elimination of related litter and pollution not to exceed $6 million in actual costs for: Boat ramps, Fishing piers, Shoreline erosion control, Sandy beaches. Balance of the fund as of May 5, 2020, excluding the $6 million allocated for above projects, be used for the expansion, reconfiguration, and replacement of the current sewer system servicing the Lake Nasworthy area to expand capacity for current and future development.