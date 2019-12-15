Early morning crash kills two on W. Houston Harte

The San Angelo Police says that at approximately 2:50 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Knickerbocker Road and Loop 306 for a reckless driver who was traveling in the wrong direction.

At 2:53 am, units were then dispatched to a motor vehicle crash in the west bound lanes of the Houston Harte in front of Furniture Row.

The reported reckless driver was driving a black Chevrolet HHR driven by a 21-year-old male.

The Chevrolet HHR collided head-on with a white Ford Escape driven by a 17-year-old female. The collision caused the HHR to catch on fire.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Fred Buck.

The names of the drivers are being withheld at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.