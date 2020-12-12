Early morning car accident in Crockett County ends 24 year old man’s life

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:30 A.M. on December 11, 2020, a 24 year old male driver lost control of his vehicle travelling Northwest of Ozona and the accident ended in fatality.

Texas Highway Patrol did a preliminary investigation of the incident and determined that the driver was traveling North on TX 137 in a construction zone with a posted speed limit of 65 MPH. The road condition was wet due to a slight rain which caused the driver to lose control of the Ford F-250 truck as he was traveling at an unsafe speed. The vehicle veered left and entered into a sideway slide across the Southbound lane and ended up sliding into the ditch on the West side of the roadway. The vehicle rolled over multiple times, crossing a fence barrier into a pasture. The driver was not secured by the vehicle’s seat belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle at which time, the passenger was killed. The vehicle ultimately came to rest in an upright position, facing Southeast in the pasture.

Justice of the Peace Evelyn Kerbow pronounced the driver deceased. The driver was identified as a 24 year old Hispanic male from Ozona, Texas.

More Stories for you

• Local businesses partner for event to help Family Shelter and save Christmas for victims of domestic abuse

SAN ANGELO, Texas – “We’re doing the Grinch pop up to encourage San Angelo residents to come have a really fun Gri…

• City reports 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 11, 2020

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, December 11, 2020. The f…

• TGC Health Department Confirms two new deaths from causes related to COVID-19

UPDATE — 1:08 P.M — Less than an hour after the City of San Angelo announced the death of one patient from causes rel…

• Santa has arrived at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Santa has officially arrived at Sunset Mall! A Christmas tradition that has lasted for decades w…

• Teacher of the Week: Mrs. Elizabeth Daniel, Bonham Elementary

Congratulations to Mrs. Elizabeth Daniel, 5th grade teacher from Bonham Elementary, for being honored as “Teacher of…

• One deputy and a suspect shot in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – According to Ector County Sheriff, Mike Griffis, two people were shot in Ector County….