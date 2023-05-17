Early, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On May 17, 2023, the Early Police Department and Early ISD released a statement regarding a report received claiming a gun was located on one of the elementary campuses.

On May 16, 2023, at 5:50 p.m. school officials within Early ISD were notified that a student had allegedly brought a gun to one of the elementary campuses. The Early Police Department was immediately notified upon receiving this report and has been working hand in hand with school administration to properly investigate the allegations according to the statement.

After interviews with staff, students, parents and school administration, Early PD felt there was no active threat to students or staff on campus.

In a later update to the report, they clarified that there was no actual threat made, nor was there a threat of a gun being brought to school. No gun was ever found on the campus. Police and EISD are following up on rumors in order to assure there was no threat to anyone.

“We appreciate the due diligence of our Early ISD family in their notifications, cooperation and collaboration to ensure the safety and security of all,” said Early ISD.