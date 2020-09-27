Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: Joe Biden is ‘the best choice to lead our country’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday morning, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter to make a big endorsement, saying he believes Democratic nominee Joe Biden is the “best choice” in the 2020 Presidential Election.
“As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past,” Johnson writes. “In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT.”
The actor also urges everyone in the tweet to register to vote, linking to VoteSaveAmerica.com, an advocacy group that advocates to “save America” during the 2020 Election against the re-election of Pres. Donald Trump.
Johnson, according to an August 2020 Forbes estimate, is the highest-paid actor in the world — coming in with $87.5 million this year.