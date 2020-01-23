Drugs, stolen firearms, stolen vehicles recovered by SAPD’s Street Crimes Division

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the San Angelo Police Department, on January 22, 2020, a search warrant operation was conducted by the Department’s Street Crimes Division. It happened at the Super 8 and Wingate by Wyndham on West Ave L and South Jackson Street respectively.

Police say several people were detained during the searches. Police seized just under 2 pounds of methamphetamine, a large quantity of heroine and marijuana, money, three firearms, and two stolen vehicles.

One firearm has already been confirmed as stolen from Brownwood, Texas. The two vehicles have been confirmed as stolen. One from San Angelo and one from Austin, Texas.

Police say Federal Conspiracy charges are pending the results of their investigation.

Members of the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, Patrol Division, K9 Unit, and the Texas Department of Public Safety were all part of the search warrant operation.