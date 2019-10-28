Drugs, Firearm, more than 6,300 rounds of ammunition seized by Border Patrol in three-day span

Below is a press release from U. S. Customs and Border Protection:

PRESIDIO, Texas — “U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations officers working at the Presidio port of entry make three separate seizures within a three-day span.

The first interception occurred October 24 when port officers were conducting a southbound operation and encountered a 2003 Ford Expedition driven by a 20-year-old U.S. citizen. Upon inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered 6,380 rounds of various caliber ammunition hidden in the rear quarter panels and underneath the seats of the vehicle.

CBP Officers seize ammunition.

The second seizure took place just before 7 a.m. October 25 morning during an outbound operation. A 2003 Chevrolet Wagon Sport driven by a 49-year-old legal permanent resident was selected for inspection. Inspection of the vehicle led to the discovery of an undeclared automatic weapon hidden in the rear quarter panel of the vehicle. CBP officers seized the 9mm handgun, 34 rounds of ammunition, and the vehicle.

The third seizure occurred the afternoon of October 26 when a 45-year-old Mexican citizen driving a 2004 Chevrolet pick-up truck applied for entry at vehicle primary. The primary officer requested a canine inspection that led to the canine alerting to the fuel tank area. The vehicle was driven through the Z-Portal x-ray system where officers noticed anomalies in the bed of the truck. Dismantling of the truck bed revealed 135 silver-taped bundles weighing 145 pounds whose contents tested positive for the properties of marijuana.

“Although the main goal of CBP is to protect the United States from terrorist and prevent terrorists from making entry into the United States, our officers are highly trained in the detection and interception of drugs, weapons and ammunition along our ports of entry,” stated acting Port Director Alejandro Leos.

The drivers of the vehicles smuggling the ammunition and the drugs were turned over to and arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement HSI agents to face federal smuggling charges. There was no arrest in the gun case.

While anti-terrorism is the primary mission of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the inspection process at the ports of entry associated with this mission results in impressive numbers of enforcement actions of all categories.”