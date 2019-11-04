TGSO: Large quantity of drugs, firearms, ammunition seized after traffic stop

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office seized drugs, firearms, and ammunition after a traffic stop on November 3.

According to the TGSO, Deputy William Kirkland stopped Michael A. Meza for a traffic violation in the 7900 block of US 87 North. Deputy Kirkland picked up on several indicators of possible criminal activity.

The deputy then requested assistance from a San Angelo Police Department K9 unit. The K9 alerted on the vehicle.

After getting probable cause to search the vehicle, the deputy found “a large quantity of illegal drugs,” five firearms, and ammunition.

The substances found include:

529 grams of methamphetamine

51 grams of heroin (Black Tar)

52 grams of heroin

22 grams of cocaine

19 grams of marijuana

Authorities also found $690.00 in U.S. currency.

Meza is charged with three counts of Manufacturing and Delivery, one count of Possession of Marijuana < 2oz, and five counts of felon in possession of a firearm.