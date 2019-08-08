Drought conditions worsen across the Concho Valley

The state of Texas continues to deal with above average temperatures and a lack of rainfall. The latest drought monitor released today has drought conditions worsening across Texas.

Drought Monitor as of 08/08/2019

Parts of the Concho Valley are now under a moderate drought. This includes parts of Sterling, Reagan, Irion, Crockett and Schleicher counties. Meanwhile, abnormally dry drought conditions continue to spread across the Concho Valley.

Local Drought Monitor

As a reminder burn bans remain in place for Reagan, Coke, Runnels, Coleman, Tom Green, Concho, McCulloch, Schleicher, Menard, Mason and Sutton counties.