Driver Who Abandoned Injured Passengers after Weekend Collision with Transit Building Turns Herself In

SAN ANGELO, TX – A 38-year-old San Angelo woman, who abandoned her two injured passengers after she drove into the Concho Valley Transit building late Saturday night, has turned herself in.

Tuesday afternoon, investigators with the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section obtained a warrant of arrest for Rebecca Moreno for the charge of Accident involving injury. The warrant’s bond, issued by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Susan Werner, was set at $10K. Moreno turned herself in this morning.

Moreno is accused of intentionally and knowingly fleeing the scene of the crash without leaving her personal identifying information, and without rendering reasonable assistance to her two passengers, a 34-year-old male and 33-year-old female, who were in need of medical treatment.

A preliminary crash investigation revealed Moreno was driving a 2013 Dodge Charger northbound on Chadbourne Street at a high rate of speed when her vehicle left the roadway and struck the building’s south entrance. A surveillance video shows Moreno exited the building through a door located on the north side of the building