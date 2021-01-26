Driver in deadly North Chadbourne crash arrested

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – One of the drivers involved in the deadly three-vehicle crash on North Chadbourne has been placed under arrest by the San Angelo Police Department, according to a statement issued today, Tuesday, January 26, 2020.

Steven Baros, the 32-year-old driver of the silver Ford F-250, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest/detention causing death. Both charges are felonies.

The crash occurred late Monday afternoon at the intersection of North Chadbourne Street and 19th Street when, according to police, Baros was traveling south on Chadbourne at what officers described as “recklessly at a high rate of speed.” Baros attempted to pass to the left of a Dodge Durango that was making a left-hand turn onto 19th and struck that vehicle. Baros’s F-250 then continued across 19th Street and collided with a Ford Escape that was stopped in the northbound lane of Chadbourne. This collision caused the Ford Escape “travel approximately seventy-five (75) yards before coming to a rest after it struck a tree and caused Baros’s truck to flip and roll before coming to a rest just northeast of 18th Street on North Chadbourne,” according to police. The second collision also caused Baros’ truck to flip and roll over until it came to a stop near the intersection of Chadbourne and 18th Street.

The two occupants of the Dodge Durango, aged 60 and 62, were taken to a nearby hospital with what police say were “non-incapacitating injuries.” The driver of the Ford Escape, 38-year-old Kristine N. Rodriguez, was found unconscious and was extracted from her vehicle by members of the San Angelo Fire Department. She was taken to a nearby hospital where, according to the report, she “succumbed to her injuries.”

Baros was extracted from his vehicle by members of the San Angelo Fire Department and transported to a nearby hospital for injuries he sustained during the crash. He was arrested shortly after being released from the hospital and is being held without bond.

The full statement by the San Angelo Police Department is below:

January 26, 2021 – A San Angelo man responsible for yesterday’s deadly collision in the 1900 block of North Chadbourne has been arrested. Steven Baros, age 32 of San Angelo, has been charged with State Jail Felony Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and Second Degree Felony Evading Arrest Detention Causing Death.

Baros was arrested and transported to the Tom Green County Jail after his release from an area hospital where he was treated for injuries he sustained in the crash. Baros is being held without bond.

Shortly before the collision occurred, a San Angelo Police Officer who was traveling northbound in the 2400 block of North Chadbourne Street observed Baros’s silver Ford F250 pickup truck traveling southbound recklessly at a high rate of speed. The officer turned around and notified dispatch that he was going to attempt to stop the truck for reckless driving. As the officer attempted to catch up to the truck, which was several blocks away, the officer observed the truck enter the intersection of 19th and Chadbourne where Baros collided with two vehicles. Once on scene, the officer deployed a fire extinguisher to the undercarriage of the truck and rendered first aid.

The preliminary crash investigation revealed that Baros was traveling at excessive speeds when he attempted to pass, left of center, a black Dodge Durango that was turning east onto 19th from Chadbourne. Baros collided with the Durango, which was sent into a spin before coming to rest in the intersection, facing west. The Durango’s female occupants, ages 62 and 60, were transported to an area hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

Following the first collision, Baros continued traveling through the intersection where he collided with a white Ford Escape that was stopped in the northbound lane of N. Chadbourne at the intersection. The force of that collision caused the Escape to travel approximately seventy-five (75) yards before coming to a rest after it struck a tree and caused Baros’s truck to flip and roll before coming to a rest just northeast of 18th Street on N. Chadbourne.

The Escape’s driver and sole occupant, 38-year-old Kristine N. Rodriguez, was found unconscious and suffering from incapacitating injuries. Rodriguez and Baros were both extricated from their respective vehicles by the San Angelo Fire Department and transported to an area hospital for treatment. Rodriguez later succumbed to her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available for release at this time.