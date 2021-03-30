Dreamsicle dipped cone returns to DQ restaurants in Texas

Courtesy of Carolyn Alvey:

BEDFORD, Texas – It’s baaaaack! The fan favorite of spring in Texas, the sweet and shimmery Dreamsicle Dipped Cone, has returned to DQ® restaurants in Texas. And it’s as creamy and tangy and heavenly as you remember.



There’s really nothing quite like that world-famous DQ soft serve, draped in a delicious orange and vanilla flavoried crunchy coating. So simple and so beautiful, the Dreamsicle Dipped Cone conjures up images of lazy, sunny days and cozy starlit nights under cloudless Texas skies.



Yessiree, it’s a classic, straight from the home of “The Best Treats & Eats in Texas.”



The Dreamsicle Dipped Cone is available in three sizes – small, medium and large – starting March 29 at participating DQ restaurants throughout Texas.



But all good things must come to an end. The Dreamsicle Dipped Cone only is available while supplies last at your neighborhood DQ restaurant in Texas via their drive-thru, pick-up and take-out, as well as online ordering, where available.



Knock-knock. Who’s there? Dreamsicle! Orange you glad it’s back?



About Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes more than 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.

For more information about the Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council, visit dqtexas.com or follow us on Instagram,Twitter or Facebook.