Dr. Schultz addresses myths about COVID-19

There have been several messages, memes, and posts going around claiming to have cures or advice when it comes to defeating or preventing the Coronavirus. Dr. Doug Schultz says these are just not true.

The first myth is that drinking hot drinks will help kill the virus.

“Drinking hot drinks will not do anything to stop the virus. Really a virus goes into your respiratory system it’s not going into your G.I. tract so drinking things does not make any difference. You can’t raise your body temperature by drinking hot drinks, it’s not gonna do that,” Dr. Schultz said.

Another myth is that drinking a lot of water will wash away the virus.

Dr. Schultz says drinking water will keep you hydrated and is good for you but doing that does not have any effect on the virus.

“As far as we know, eating any kind of food or taking any kind of drinks does not have any effect on the virus one way or the other. It doesn’t make it worse it doesn’t make it better,” Dr. Schultz said.

He has advice when it comes to certain vitamins and foods as well, saying diet is an important part of a healthy lifestyle but there’s not a magic pill to prevent the virus.

“Some people are deficient in vitamins, especially vitamin d. Vitamin d is good for you bones so it’s probably good to take a multivitamin with vitamin d. Vitamin c does help your immunity but it’s not specifically going to do anything against this COVID virus. But certainly, taking a daily vitamin with vitamin d, vitamin b. And it’s not really a vitamin but iron. A lot of people are little low on iron especially women of childbearing age so that’s another good thing to keep you healthy,” Dr. Schultz said.

He says many of the foods we eat contain these vitamins, especially meats, but if you’re on a nonmeat diet, you may want to take other supplements.

“People who are on a strict vegan diet have to pay attention to getting some of these vitamins, b in particular and zinc is not that much in plants, so you have to take a supplement,” Dr. Schultz said.

Another myth is that taking one fever reliving pill is better than another or that one can harm you if you get the Coronavirus.

“The evidence does not support any issue with taking ibuprofen over Tylenol if you have fever with COVID either one is fine,” Dr. Schultz said.

However, there is one point that may be true. The hot temperatures we’re starting to feel outside may be coming just in time.

“Many of these viruses including this COVID virus, which is a coronavirus, tend to be cold weather viruses so they do tend to dissipate. Like the flu is rampant in the wintertime and it dissipates when it gets warm. These coronaviruses are respiratory viruses so it may be that they dissipate when it gets warm. We don’t know that yet but we’re getting into April it gets warm in Texas so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Dr. Schultz said.

Dr Schultz says his best advice it to not touch your face because that is one way the virus is spread.

“So that’s why we think hand washing is important, I can’t stress that enough,” Dr. Schultz said.