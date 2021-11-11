Dr. Robert LeGrand named Angelo State R.A.M. Veteran of the Year

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Retired U.S. Air Force Major and prominent local physician, Robert LeGrand, was awarded Angelo State University’s Remembering Angelo’s Military (R.A.M.) Veteran of the Year award today, Thursday, November 11, 2021.

According to a statement issued by ASU, LeGrand moved to San Angelo in 1976 as the city’s first permanent neurosurgeon. Since then he has treated more than 40,000 patients in the area.

LeGrand is a graduate of Wake Forest University and received his medical degree from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight surgeon from 1970 – 1972 and received two Distinguished Flying Crosses, three Air Medals, and a Bronze Star during a one-year tour in Vietnam.

“Dr. Robert LeGrand epitomizes service before self – to the nation and to our veterans at Angelo State University,” said Susan Williams, ASU director of military and veteran affairs. “We are honored and humbled to have this opportunity to recognize the support he continually gives to our students and to our campus.”

In addition to being active members of the President’s Circle, Ram Club, and Alumni Association Century Club, LeGrand and his wife, Jean Ann, established an endowment that funds scholarships for incoming freshmen from communities within a 150-mile radius of San Angelo.