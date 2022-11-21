Waco, TX (FOX 44) — November marks the one-year anniversary of the “Sit Down To Take A Stand Waco” lunch counter exhibit at the Dr. Pepper Museum.

The exhibit was created to show the nostalgia surrounding soda fountains before the civil rights movement and how people of color were denied service at locations throughout Waco.

The exhibit has a recreated lunch counter with audio from local sit-in participants,

video and photos from sit-ins in houston and other parts of the south are also included.

In February next year, the historic bottling room will reopen featuring the stories of workers who operated the bottling plant.