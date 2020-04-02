Dr. Doug Schultz addresses COVID-19 testing

“We are testing according to the CDC guidelines right now, the main reasons for that is there’s just a limited number of tests that we’ve been allocated,” Dr. Schultz said.

Dr. Doug Schultz says the government is working on getting more tests and faster tests and they are expecting them soon but right now, there are just not enough tests for everyone so they must prioritize patients.

“The problem there is right now is that there’s just not many so you have to save them for the sickest people and the highest risk people to be tested,” Dr. Schultz said.

At this point, only three of the 10 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are hospitalized. The rest are at home under quarantine and Dr. Schultz says they’re doing alright.

“Shannon started a care at home program where we monitor and check in with these people every day who are under quarantine to make sure they don’t need to be hospitalized and that’s working well so far,” Dr. Schultz said.

When it comes to where the tests are sent, it depends on lab availability. There are multiple labs that can perform tests in our area but some have a quicker turn around time than others.

“We send them to labs that can turn around as fast as possible and we’re trying to get in-house testing at Shannon and we can test right here. Probably in the next few weeks, we’ll have that,” Dr. Schultz said.

Dr. Schultz says keep washing your hands and practicing social distancing. These are the main things that will help stop the spread of the virus.