DPS releases heavily redacted report, says Hailey Dunn was kidnapped before murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released a heavily redacted report Wednesday after EverythingLubbock.com sent an open records request for information related to the arrest of Shawn Adkins for the capital murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Adkins was arrested June 14 for the murder of Dunn, who went missing from her home in Colorado City in December 2010. Her body was found in Scurry County in 2013.

Most of the DPS report was redacted, and 97 pages were missing.

Much of the information in the redacted report was publicly known. However, the DPS report said Dunn was kidnapped in Mitchell County on December 27, 2010, the same day she went missing.

For the most part, authorities have avoided using the word kidnapping in official releases about the case.

Click here to read the heavily redacted report provided by DPS.

This came nearly a week after Mitchell County responded to an earlier Rule 12 request by EverythingLubbock.com. Rule 12 refers to a Texas policy that requires public access to judicial records consistent with state Constitution mandates.

The request was for the arrest warrant for Adkins and the probable cause affidavit in the case. Mitchell County responded and said Rule 12 did not apply because the records requested were “expressly public.” The first page of the arrest warrant was released, while the affidavit was not.

The reason given for withholding the affidavit was concerns by Mitchell County that it was confidential due to it being a record “used or developed” in an investigation into suspected child abuse or neglect.